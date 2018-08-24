Adyen NV (EPA) (ADYEN) Given a €470.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €470.00 ($534.09) price objective on Adyen NV (EPA) (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($647.73) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($722.73) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($670.45) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen NV (EPA) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €573.20 ($651.36).

