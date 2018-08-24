Aegion Corp (AEGN) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,051 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aegion were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 422,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.80 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. equities analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

