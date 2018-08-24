Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Aetna were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 34.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AET opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aetna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

