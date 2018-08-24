Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,802 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 64.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,636,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,544,000 after acquiring an additional 183,728 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $100,067,000.

A traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,607. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

