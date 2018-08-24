Air Partner (AIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

LON AIR opened at GBX 113 ($1.44) on Friday. Air Partner has a 12 month low of GBX 99.75 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($1.99).

In related news, insider Richard Jackson acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,174.23). Also, insider Peter Saunders acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,152.75).

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

