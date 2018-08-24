Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $88,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,973,000 after acquiring an additional 552,393 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,336,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,265,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 940,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

