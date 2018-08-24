Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.24 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 737,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 186,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,701,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

