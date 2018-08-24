Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of ALO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,223. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,609 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,956 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 159,398 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

