Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stake Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,928 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $50,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

