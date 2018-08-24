Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for 2.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 15.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 17.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,360.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,430.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.95.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,221.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $919.31 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

