Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) versus Pluralsight (PS) Critical Survey

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: PS) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% Pluralsight N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and Pluralsight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.57 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.61 Pluralsight $166.82 million 25.88 -$96.53 million N/A N/A

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and Pluralsight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 26 0 2.93 Pluralsight 0 1 6 0 2.86

Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus price target of $1,250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $31.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Alphabet Inc Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alphabet Inc Class C is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats Pluralsight on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

