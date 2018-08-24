Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stake in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Green Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $22,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNBC stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Green Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. analysts expect that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

