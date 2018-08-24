Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,269 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 303,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 437,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,800 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. MED boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

