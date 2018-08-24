Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $106.79 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

