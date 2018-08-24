Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,928 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $1,166,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 572,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,466,096.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,250 shares of company stock worth $7,560,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

