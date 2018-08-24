Alps Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $335.72 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.06 and a twelve month high of $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus set a $372.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.14, for a total value of $579,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,997,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total value of $3,313,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,431. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

