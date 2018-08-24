Alps Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

VLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$38.75” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of VLP opened at $38.60 on Friday. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 108.14% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.42%.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

