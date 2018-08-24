Alps Advisors Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Savara Inc (SVRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Savara were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,441,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 662,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 481,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 187.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 406,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 265,402 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $1,826,000. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Savara alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $33,199.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $63,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $569,209 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Savara stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.24. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.