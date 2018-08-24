Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $472,000 in Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 876 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $34,295.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,333.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $425,846. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSB opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.27%. equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point cut Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

