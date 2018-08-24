alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €12.58 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €12.58 ($14.30) price target by Nord/LB in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.59) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($15.68) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.02 ($15.93).

AOX stock opened at €13.19 ($14.99) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.19 ($12.72) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.33).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

