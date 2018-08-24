Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

NASDAQ AMR opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 3,400,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,759,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,818,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,399,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.