Altria Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 45,281 put options on the company. This is an increase of 696% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,685 put options.

Altria Group stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,507.5% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

