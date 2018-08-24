Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,912,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,697,157,000 after buying an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 226,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $265,373,000 after buying an additional 110,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,680,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,909.55, for a total value of $3,872,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,908.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,902.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,942.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

