AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,637 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. equities research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

