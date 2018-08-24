American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Stake Lowered by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,437 shares of company stock worth $1,328,414. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAT opened at $39.29 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.44). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $85.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

