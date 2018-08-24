American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director Stephanie G. Heim Sells 25,100 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $577,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMH opened at $22.85 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $218,345,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $162,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $82,532,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,181.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,790,000 after buying an additional 2,194,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,400,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,481,000 after buying an additional 1,846,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.