American International Group Inc (AIG) Holdings Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381,307 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $287,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,547,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 718,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,729 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,123,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,606,000 after purchasing an additional 148,097 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.02.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.61 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

