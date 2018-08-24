American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director James R. Rulseh sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $325,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $859,856.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,348.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,506 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.