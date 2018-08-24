American International Group Inc. Has $10.71 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXIMUS declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

