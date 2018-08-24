American International Group Inc. Increases Position in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.22%.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $62,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.