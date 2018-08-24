American Software (AMSWA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.74. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. American Software had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 41,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $630,138.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,139. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Software by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

