American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $105,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $61,281,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 140.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 720,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Water Works by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1,069.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 476,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 435,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $98,900.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

