American Woodmark (AMWD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Woodmark earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7797850055729 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

AMWD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $861,094. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

