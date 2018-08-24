America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.94.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million. sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 3,550 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $302,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,281.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 19,442 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,242,538.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,521 shares of company stock worth $14,233,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.