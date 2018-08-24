America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.25.

CRMT opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.94. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.39 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $302,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,281.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $78,040.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,009. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

