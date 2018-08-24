AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Sells $232,606.92 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,279.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $88.28 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

