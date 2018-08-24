Amtech Systems (ASYS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on Amtech Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Amtech Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.17. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.19 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $166,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

