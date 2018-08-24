Amyris (AMRS) Shares Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.48. 1,150,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 938,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Specifically, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,281.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,745.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $292,800 and sold 8,824,625 shares worth $54,897,886. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

