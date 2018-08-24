Amyris (AMRS) vs. REX American Resources (REX) Critical Contrast

Amyris (NYSE: REX) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amyris and REX American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 1 2 0 2.67 REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amyris currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -84.53% N/A -97.93% REX American Resources 9.70% 7.22% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Amyris has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amyris and REX American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $143.45 million 2.67 -$72.32 million ($3.05) -2.49 REX American Resources $452.59 million 1.11 $39.70 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amyris.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Amyris on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

