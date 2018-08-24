Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APC opened at $63.09 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

