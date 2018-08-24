Analog Devices (ADI) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.71.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $97.39 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $968,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $439,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

