Analysts Anticipate Clearfield Inc (CLFD) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clearfield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clearfield by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $13.25 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.