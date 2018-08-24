Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after buying an additional 58,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 342.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 1,106,322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 74,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

