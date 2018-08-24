Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. Dropbox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of DBX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 23,976,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dropbox has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $43.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.