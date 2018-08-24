Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SBSI opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $227,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 213.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 27.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 108.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.