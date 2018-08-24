Analysts Anticipate Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valeritas’ earnings. Valeritas reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Valeritas will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valeritas.

Get Valeritas alerts:

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 205.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLRX shares. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Valeritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. initiated coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of VLRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.55. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Valeritas by 28.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Valeritas during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valeritas during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeritas (VLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.