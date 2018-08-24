Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $271.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.16 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $311.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,548. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.