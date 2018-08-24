Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report sales of $31.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $116.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $120.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $231,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 48,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,135. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $554.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

