Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $330.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $331.02 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $425.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 493,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,305. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

