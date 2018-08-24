Analysts Expect Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Integrated Device Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Integrated Device Technology reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integrated Device Technology.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $228.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $689,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,241.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,227. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104,544 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDTI stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

